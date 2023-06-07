Drag queens and rainbow jerseys: Here's how the Blue Jays are celebrating Pride this weekend

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to celebrate the organization’s fourth annual Pride Weekend.

This upcoming Friday and Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the Blue Jays will be hosting a series of events and activations throughout the Rogers Centre.

Highlights include first pitches on Friday from activist leZlie Lee Kam and on Saturday from Damnit Maurie of The Roz and Mocha Show on KiSS 92.5, with anthems sung by drag queen Jessie James on Friday and Forte – Toronto Gay Men’s Chorus on Saturday.

As previously announced, the first 15,000 fans on Friday will receive a Blue Jays Rainbow Flag Jersey.

In addition to the on-field performances and giveaways, fans in attendance will be able to purchase a specialty Pride sangria at all Outfield District bar locations, as well as Pride Churros in the 500 level in left field’s Park Social.

Pride merchandise is available throughout the ballpark, while more gender-neutral washrooms have been converted across the Rogers Centre. In addition, Progress flags and banners will be raised outside of Rogers Centre, with “Everyone is Welcome Here” Pride stickers added to all Rogers Centre doors.

TD and Jays Care Foundation also announced a $10,000 donation to ACT (AIDS Committee of Toronto) to “help reduce new HIV infections and promote the health and well-being of people living with HIV and AIDS and those at increased risk of HIV” as part of a larger donation of “minimum $40,000” to organizations that support the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The 519, Casey House, Fife House, Friends of Ruby, LOFT, Pride Toronto, Rainbow Railroad, and Sherbourne Health are among the other organizations taking donations.

This year’s edition of Pride Weekend has carried a different tone than most years amongst much of the fan base, however.

Relief pitcher Anthony Bass caused a stir earlier this season by sharing a video on social media indicating Christians should boycott Target and Bud Light due to their 2SLGBTQ+-friendly stances.

Though Bass later apologized for the post, many fans and media felt his apology felt rushed and insincere due to the fact he did not take questions or indicate any specific steps he’d be taking to change his views.