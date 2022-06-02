The Toronto Blue Jays are adding more gender-neutral washrooms to Rogers Centre for Pride Weekend, the team announced today.

As part of Pride Weekend, the Blue Jays are converting three large washrooms (one on each level at Sections 114/115, 216/217, and 516/517) into gender-neutral bathrooms.

Year-round, the Rogers Centre has four smaller gender-neutral washrooms located in Sections 117, 134, 238, and 558.

“We are looking at how we can enhance our overall fan experience to be more inclusive, including expanding our gender-neutral washroom offerings,” a Blue Jays spokesperson told Daily Hive in a statement. “The Toronto Blue Jays are thrilled to celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ Pride Month.”

It’s the first in-stadium Pride Weekend to be celebrated in Toronto since 2019, with the celebration taking place on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 against the Minnesota Twins. The first pitch is set for 7:07 pm ET on Friday and 3:07 pm ET on Saturday. Tickets for the game are available here via the Blue Jays.

Pride-themed activities, photo opportunities, drag queens, and celebratory décor and atmosphere will be taking place in the WestJet Flight Deck located in the centre field on the 200 level.

Other features of the weekend include a rainbow towel giveaway on Friday to the first 15,000 fans, an in-game video feature on Brian Zapp, a Miami University player from Ontario who is the first active NCAA Division-I baseball player to come out as bisexual, and 160 members of Toronto’s 2SLGBTQ+ communities presenting a large Blue Jays Progress Pride flag on the field.

Forte – Toronto Gay Men’s Chorus is singing the national anthems on Friday, while drag queen Jessie James will perform the duties on Saturday.

Tariq from Sherbourne Health and a member of the Cabbagetown Group Softball League will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches on Friday and Saturday respectfully.

Bud Light Pride beers and Blue Jays Pride merchandise are available at the stadium throughout the month of June.