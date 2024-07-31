Blue Jays players already pushing Kikuchi to come back next year

The Toronto Blue Jays may have just traded Yusei Kikuchi, but his teammates are hoping to see him back in the near future.

Kikuchi, who is a pending free agent, was traded to the Houston Astros on Monday. The deal seemed to be a massive win for the Blue Jays’ front office, as they received three impressive prospects, Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido, and Will Wagner, in return.

Despite 2024 being a bit of a disappointing season for Kikuchi, he showed during his time in Toronto that he is a capable, end-of-the-rotation starter. Perhaps even more importantly, he was beloved by his teammates, who were already pitching for him to rejoin the team before he had been traded.

“We have joked with him, like, ‘Hey, go get us a couple prospects and then come back in free agency,'” injured pitcher Alek Manoah said to Sportsnet’s David Singh.

Step one is done, as Kikuchi netted a return far more impactful than even his biggest supporters could have imagined. Whether he takes step two and rejoins the Jays this offseason remains to be seen, but manager John Schneider admitted days ahead of the trade that he’d be thrilled to have him back.

“Absolutely, I would love to have him,” Schneider said. “I think that the interest is mutual.”

Kikuchi has made 22 starts this season, compiling a 4.75 ERA along with 130 strikeouts and a 4-9 record. In 2023, he put up a 3.86 ERA with 181 strikeouts and an 11-6 record in 32 starts.

As Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson mentioned, players returning to the team they were traded from at the deadline isn’t common, but it may make sense for Kikuchi. Not only are the Blue Jays planning on being competitive and getting back into the playoffs next season, but the 33-year-old himself admitted that leaving Toronto was going to be tough on his family, and in particular, his son.

Yusei Kikuchi:

Grateful to Pete Walker and how he stuck by him through his struggles in his first year with the team.. His only regret was not winning in the postseason. His family loved Toronto, his son does not want to "move away from Canada.. that makes it tough for me." — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 30, 2024

Whether the two wind up reuniting in free agency remains to be seen, but it appears as though the Blue Jays are open to doing so, should Kikuchi have interest.