Blue Jays' Manoah shares encouraging recovery update

Alek Manoah might not be pitching any time soon for the Toronto Blue Jays, but he at least seems to be keeping his spirits up in the gym.

Manoah went 1-2 with an ERA of 3.70 and 26 strikeouts in five starts this season, before he was sidelined for the remainder of the year with a UCL injury.

Undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this year that is expected to sideline him well into next season, Manoah hit X for the first time in a few months to share an update on his progress.

“Six weeks brace off,” Manoah wrote. “Attacking new challenges, accomplishing new goals every day and every week! WE’RE HEREEE!”

“I feel… it sucks,” Manoah said at the time of the injury via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “I have my faith in God. I’ve dealt with a lot of sh*t this past year to get back to this point. This game is tough.”

One of the most dynamic pitchers in recent Blue Jays history, it’s been a tough stretch for Manoah over the past two seasons. After being named a Cy Young finalist in his first full MLB season in 2022, things haven’t exactly gone as planned ever since, with a combination of injuries and almost inexplicable stretches of poor play from Manoah having

The 26-year-old had a 3-9 record with an ERA of 5.87 in 19 appearances last season, pitching just 87.1 innings for the Blue Jays in 2023.

The Blue Jays return to action on Monday afternoon, taking on the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 3:05 pm ET.