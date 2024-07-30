SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Astros fans livid over trade with Blue Jays for Kikuchi: "Atrociously bad"

Colton Pankiw
|
Jul 30 2024, 3:50 pm
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

After plenty of speculation, the Toronto Blue Jays shipped Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros ahead of this evening’s trade deadline.

Coming the other way in the deal is pitcher Jake Bloss, outfielder Joey Loperfido, and second baseman Will Wagner. Bloss and Loperfido are two of the top prospects in the Astros organization, while Kikuchi has struggled to a 4.75 ERA through 22 games this season. To little surprise, Blue Jays fans are ecstatic about the deal, while reactions from Astros fans have been polar opposite.


In defence of Kikuchi, he is a better pitcher than the level he’s performed this season. In fact, he had a solid beginning to the 2024 season, but stumbled to a 6.87 ERA over his last 12 starts which has put a huge damper on his overall numbers. The season prior, the 33-year-old posted a 3.86 ERA in 32 starts.

Though he will have a ton of pressure on him, this is a good situation for Kikuchi to be a part of. The Astros, while not an elite team this season, sit atop the AL West division with a 55-51 record. They’ll look for Kikuchi to help shore up their pitching to ensure they can compete for a World Series championship this October.

