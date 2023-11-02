Blue Jays hire new food and beverage company at Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays are making even more changes off the field.

Today, the franchise announced a deal with Legends Hospitality to “oversee all food and beverage at the ballpark,” taking over the longstanding contract with Aramark in their catering role to the Rogers Centre crowd starting in the 2024 season.

The Blue Jays also teased “new offerings” for food options throughout the ballpark, as well as “all-new menus from Legends in the TD Executive Suites and the three new premium clubs, which will each have their own unique hospitality experience”.

Exact menus are expected to be announced at a later date.

An American company based in New York, Legends is actually partially co-owned by Yankee Global Enterprises (the holding company that owns Toronto’s rival New York Yankees) and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The Rogers Centre unveiled its first round of renovations this past season, including a complete revamping of the outfield seating throughout the 100, 200, and 500 levels, offering four new bars and a general admission Outfield District that allowed fans to travel throughout the ballpark no matter where their actual ticket was based.

In the process, the team also unveiled plenty of new food and drink items for this past year, including Jamaican beef patties, churros, a poutine hot dog, and a smoked brisket sandwich.

It’s still 158 days until the April 8 home opener for the 2024 regular season, but the Rogers Centre is currently full of construction crews, cranes, concrete, and all sorts of other raw materials for the second offseason in a row.