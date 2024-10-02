Blue Jays aren’t firing Mattingly but he’s moving into new role

The Toronto Blue Jays won’t be experiencing nearly as much change as many of their fans had hoped.

Team president Mark Shapiro held a press conference this morning following the conclusion of the Blue Jays’ season. The team struggled to a 74-88 record, landing at the bottom of the AL East. Given their playoff aspirations, many expected that there may be changes in the front office.

That won’t be the case, however, as Shapiro confirmed that general manager (GM) Ross Atkins will be back for the 2025 season. John Schneider, who was strongly believed to be on the hot seat, will also be returning.

One change that will occur involves Don Mattingly, who Atkins told reporters will shift from helping oversee the offence into a bench coach role.

“He’s excited about that opportunity to impact us and John in a different way, a bigger way,” Atkins said. “I think the world of Donny. He’s been incredible and openminded to change as well.”

While Atkins may be high on Mattingly, Blue Jays fans are not. Many took to X to express their disappointment regarding the news that he would be returning.

Unbelievable you can be that bad at your job and still have it. Unfuckingbelievable. — PE (@PE_SPORTS_) October 2, 2024

Why does this feel like a threat to me — Kyle (@KodiakRoland) October 2, 2024

He should’ve been moved to a more unemployed role — Jack (@Robertson2904) October 2, 2024

That’s exactly the opposite of what the @BlueJays need. Mattingly needs to impact the team in a much smaller way…like not at all. His firing would be an addition by subtraction. But the clowns at @Rogers don’t care about their fans at all. Nobody is going to sign with this team — Mark Rovet (@mark_rovet) October 2, 2024

bahahahahahahahahahahahahaahhahhahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahha — Catcher On The Rye (@OnCatcher) October 2, 2024

The biggest impact he can have on the team is by moving as far away as possible. I hear Antarctica is nice this time of year. — Ryan Zeitz (@RyanZComedy) October 2, 2024

If your marriage was in as much trouble as the Jays, you’d either get a divorce or seek marriage counseling, not repaint the living room. But if you’re going to repaint the living room remember, BeautiTone, official paint sponsor of the Toronto Blue Jays only at Home Hardware! — Matthew (@nowUSCme) October 2, 2024

OMG. Just stop. This is ludicrous. — Craig A Parsons (@CraigAParsons3) October 2, 2024

Oh boy, don’t like the sound of that. — CraveInvestor (@ThorntonTrading) October 2, 2024

While Blue Jays fans are quite frustrated with the organization right now, there is zero doubt that the 2025 season will be the current regime’s final chance to get things on track. Should they miss the playoffs once again next year, there will rightfully be some big changes coming.