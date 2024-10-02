Blue Jays aren’t firing Mattingly but he’s moving into new role

SportsBaseballBlue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays won’t be experiencing nearly as much change as many of their fans had hoped.

Team president Mark Shapiro held a press conference this morning following the conclusion of the Blue Jays’ season. The team struggled to a 74-88 record, landing at the bottom of the AL East. Given their playoff aspirations, many expected that there may be changes in the front office.

That won’t be the case, however, as Shapiro confirmed that general manager (GM) Ross Atkins will be back for the 2025 season. John Schneider, who was strongly believed to be on the hot seat, will also be returning.

One change that will occur involves Don Mattingly, who Atkins told reporters will shift from helping oversee the offence into a bench coach role.

“He’s excited about that opportunity to impact us and John in a different way, a bigger way,” Atkins said. “I think the world of Donny. He’s been incredible and openminded to change as well.”

While Atkins may be high on Mattingly, Blue Jays fans are not. Many took to X to express their disappointment regarding the news that he would be returning.

While Blue Jays fans are quite frustrated with the organization right now, there is zero doubt that the 2025 season will be the current regime’s final chance to get things on track. Should they miss the playoffs once again next year, there will rightfully be some big changes coming.

