Another day, another gut punch for the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Monday afternoon, the New York Mets clinched their spot in the 2024 MLB postseason, in no small part due to star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

In the first game of a doubleheader in Atlanta, the star helped lead an epic comeback that included a six-run eighth inning and a major home run from Lindor en route to an 8-7 win that officially booked their playoff ticket.

As it turns out, Lindor was once almost traded to the Blue Jays before ultimately ending up with the Mets back in January 2021, before signing a 10-year contract extension with the Mets for $341 million that same offseason.

And this isn’t some small-time rumour, as former Mets executive Zack Scott shared the news. Scott served as the acting general manager of the New York Mets between January 2021 and September 2021 and also worked for the Boston Red Sox from 2004 through 2020.

“It’s funny to remember how angry some people were about the Lindor trade and contract just a few years ago. It’s not funny to remember the death wishes I received, but happy to see what he’s meant to the club since,” Scott shared on social media on Monday afternoon, referencing the 2021 move that sent Lindor from Cleveland to New York.

Some Mets fans weren’t necessarily doubtful of Lindor’s talent but rather the idea of trading for a player who was one year away from free agency. But it appears that part of the reason the Mets felt they needed to make a move for Lindor rather than trying to add him a year out was interest from the Blue Jays at the time.

“He would have been traded to Toronto and likely signed to an extension there,” Scott replied.

Over the last four seasons, Lindor has been batting .259 with 596 hits, 110 homers, 359 RBIs, and 386 runs, scoring in 598 games for the Mets in his career. He’ll get the chance later today to suit up for his second postseason with the team, with the Mets taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card series.