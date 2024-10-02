SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays fans don't seem happy Ross Atkins is staying in charge

Oct 2 2024, 4:50 pm
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays are running it back in 2025.

Today, the organization held one of their annual “state of the union” style press conferences, with team president Mark Shapiro being the first to speak to the media.

And one of the biggest question marks of the offseason was immediately answered, though not to everyone’s liking.

Shapiro confirmed that general manager Ross Atkins would once again return to the franchise in 2025. Atkins, who has held the position since December 2015, has not won a single playoff game since his second season with the team, having made the American League Championship Series in 2016.

Though Toronto has made the playoffs three times since 2020, the team has gone 0-6 over that stretch, suffering three straight sweeps in the Wild Card round.

This year, the franchise opened the season with expectations of potentially making the World Series, but the Jays finished last place in the American League East with a 74-88 record.

Atkins, who is signed through 2026, signed a five-year extension with the franchise back in 2021, and it seems like the Jays plan to honour that agreement.

The Jays did make a few off-field changes already, having parted ways with Guillermo Martinez while making a few other shuffles around their coaching department. However, fans who were perhaps expecting larger moves at the top of the organizational chart were likely left disappointed by the press conference.

Here’s some of the reaction from Blue Jays fans about Atkins returning in his role for another season:

While there might be anger, sadness, confusion, or just about any other emotion on the spectrum right now for Toronto diehards, it seems like letting frustrations out on social media might be all they can do about the team’s front office right now.

