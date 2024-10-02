Blue Jays fans don't seem happy Ross Atkins is staying in charge

The Toronto Blue Jays are running it back in 2025.

Today, the organization held one of their annual “state of the union” style press conferences, with team president Mark Shapiro being the first to speak to the media.

And one of the biggest question marks of the offseason was immediately answered, though not to everyone’s liking.

Shapiro confirmed that general manager Ross Atkins would once again return to the franchise in 2025. Atkins, who has held the position since December 2015, has not won a single playoff game since his second season with the team, having made the American League Championship Series in 2016.

Though Toronto has made the playoffs three times since 2020, the team has gone 0-6 over that stretch, suffering three straight sweeps in the Wild Card round.

This year, the franchise opened the season with expectations of potentially making the World Series, but the Jays finished last place in the American League East with a 74-88 record.

Atkins, who is signed through 2026, signed a five-year extension with the franchise back in 2021, and it seems like the Jays plan to honour that agreement.

The Jays did make a few off-field changes already, having parted ways with Guillermo Martinez while making a few other shuffles around their coaching department. However, fans who were perhaps expecting larger moves at the top of the organizational chart were likely left disappointed by the press conference.

Here’s some of the reaction from Blue Jays fans about Atkins returning in his role for another season:

What other organization rewards failure better than the Toronto Blue Jays? — Matt Pisko (@MattPisko) October 2, 2024

Anytime you can bring back a GM who has brought zero playoff wins since 2016, a last place finish in year four of a competitive window, and zero contract extensions for a franchise player a year away from free agency, you gotta do it. https://t.co/64sRHZuKDb — Shad da 5’9 🇵🇸 (@defenseandvibes) October 2, 2024

The best organization for rewarding failures in sport. This front office has accomplished absolutely nothing. Name one reason why the 9th season of this regime will work out? It’s gotten worse every single season. https://t.co/FiKgvzSxvX — Colin Ward (@Colinward_O) October 2, 2024

There also won't be a change in my lack of interest next season https://t.co/DdfsdGUeKz — Peter Nowak (@peternowak) October 2, 2024

Wish I had this kinda job security. 0 playoffs wins in almost a decade with non-AA built teams. https://t.co/JiVvdWVWNk — Santa Clawson (@SantaClawson239) October 2, 2024

Unlike everyone else, I am not frustrated or angered by this decision. If anything, I am happy and grateful because I now know that there is no reason to waste my time with this. https://t.co/mkebQstUwd — Yamz. (@MapleGlazed_) October 2, 2024

I’m officially out on 2025 https://t.co/fQvPJodI1u — Alex (@leafsplswin) October 2, 2024

Why did I stop being a Blue Jays fan? Because Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins shouldn't be running a high school baseball team let alone a #MLB franchise. Vladdy would be smart to sign somewhere ELSE and not with this franchise https://t.co/Byr8LDCXMd — Terry Edelmann (@LetsGoWildPicks) October 2, 2024

While there might be anger, sadness, confusion, or just about any other emotion on the spectrum right now for Toronto diehards, it seems like letting frustrations out on social media might be all they can do about the team’s front office right now.