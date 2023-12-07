Blue Jays turn down trade interest for Manoah: report

While the Toronto Blue Jays have been in all sorts of headlines for Shohei Ohtani, the two-time MVP’s most recent team is looking to add to their starting rotation.

Though all signs seem to be pointing that Ohtani will be leaving the Los Angeles Angels one way or another in free agency this summer, the Angels themselves have been looking to Toronto to hopefully snag one of their starting pitchers.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Blue Jays shut down the Angels’ trade offer for starting pitcher Alek Manoah.

“[The Angels have] been aggressively scanning the trade market for starting pitching and have engaged the Toronto Blue Jays on former All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah, league sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic,” the publication’s Fabian Ardaya and Sam Blum wrote in a shared byline.

“Those discussions didn’t generate any traction, and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said this week that the club was not planning to move any of its starters despite receiving interest.”

Manoah had a 3-9 record with an ERA of 5.87 in 19 appearances this past season, pitching just 87.1 innings for the Blue Jays. A Cy Young finalist in 2023, Manoah struggled mightily this past season in a year that included multiple stints in the minor leagues to regain his form.

In late September, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported that Manoah had “no structural issues” with his throwing arm, though he had received injections to his pitching arm to “reduce inflammation and discomfort.”