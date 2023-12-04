Blue Jays hiring plenty of game-day roles for next season

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to add to their roster this offseason, but it’s not just players they’re in the market for.
While fans are eagerly awaiting to see if they’ll be landing a superstar this offseason (Shohei Ohtani, anyone?) the team is now hiring for more than 15 game-day and seasonal opportunities next season at the Rogers Centre.
Here’s a full list of roles the team is hiring for:
- 50/50 Game Day Ambassadors
- Access Support Team
- Activation Team Member
- Facility Services Attendants
- Facility Services Head Supervisor
- Facility Services Team Leader
- Fan Services Representatives
- Field Operations Attendants
- Gate Staff
- Premium Club Staff
- Premium Experience Team
- Retail Lead, Jays Shop
- Retail Sales Associates
- Security Guards
- Support Staff
- Ushers
- Warehouse Team Lead
- Warehouse Associate, Merchandise
Applications are now open for these roles, with the hiring process extending into the new year. Interview fairs will take place on January 13 and February 3 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for those selected for an interview.
Perks include concession, merchandise, and ticket discounts, as well as employee events and rewards. Of course, many of the jobs also offer opportunities to be at the Rogers Centre on game days.
Training for the roles will begin in late February/early March.
Toronto’s first home game next season is on April 8, when the Jays play host to the Seattle Mariners for the Blue Jays’ 2024 Home Opener. The regular season runs through September 29, though the playoffs run as late as November 2 for a possible Game 7 of the World Series.
More information about the roles and a link to submit an application is available at MLB.com.
- You might also like:
- Ohtani decision likely coming soon and Blue Jays still in the running: report