Blue Jays hiring plenty of game-day roles for next season

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to add to their roster this offseason, but it’s not just players they’re in the market for.

While fans are eagerly awaiting to see if they’ll be landing a superstar this offseason (Shohei Ohtani, anyone?) the team is now hiring for more than 15 game-day and seasonal opportunities next season at the Rogers Centre.

Here’s a full list of roles the team is hiring for:

50/50 Game Day Ambassadors

Access Support Team

Activation Team Member

Facility Services Attendants

Facility Services Head Supervisor

Facility Services Team Leader

Fan Services Representatives

Field Operations Attendants

Gate Staff

Premium Club Staff

Premium Experience Team

Retail Lead, Jays Shop

Retail Sales Associates

Security Guards

Support Staff

Ushers

Warehouse Team Lead

Warehouse Associate, Merchandise

Applications are now open for these roles, with the hiring process extending into the new year. Interview fairs will take place on January 13 and February 3 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for those selected for an interview.

Perks include concession, merchandise, and ticket discounts, as well as employee events and rewards. Of course, many of the jobs also offer opportunities to be at the Rogers Centre on game days.

Training for the roles will begin in late February/early March.

Toronto’s first home game next season is on April 8, when the Jays play host to the Seattle Mariners for the Blue Jays’ 2024 Home Opener. The regular season runs through September 29, though the playoffs run as late as November 2 for a possible Game 7 of the World Series.

More information about the roles and a link to submit an application is available at MLB.com.