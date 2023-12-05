Blue Jays, Dodgers taking vastly different approaches to Ohtani meetings

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers share one thing in common: they have both been heavily connected to negotiations for superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggested today that the Chicago Cubs are likely out of contention for Ohtani, leaving the Jays, Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants as the four finalists for his services.

But the Jays and Dodgers are taking a vastly different approach to how they’re trying to woo him to their respective franchises, with both teams among the favourites of landing him for next season.

Toronto reportedly met with the reigning American League MVP on Monday at the team’s spring training complex in Dunedin, as reported by The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal.

Asked about their meetings in separate interviews today, neither Toronto general manager Ross Atkins nor manager John Schneider divulged much. Atkins pretty much dodged the question entirely on MLB Network Radio, while Schneider insinuated that “any manager” in the league would like the two-time in their lineup.

Meeting a larger media contingent later in the day, Schneider again remained tight-lipped, per The Athletic‘s Kaitlyn McGrath.

#BlueJays manager John Schneider was asked repeatedly if he and the FO met with Shohei Ohtani yesterday in Dunedin, but the manager opted to sidestep the question: "We meet with a lot of players. Again, I think I'll kind of leave it at that. It's kind of kept between the club." — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) December 5, 2023

But the Dodgers don’t exactly appear to be taking the same approach.

As per ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts openly admitted to the franchise talking to Ohtani and called him the franchise’s “top priority.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team met with Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles a couple days ago for two to three hours. “Clearly,” he said, “Shohei’s our top priority.” — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) December 5, 2023

Interestingly, the Dodgers also held their meeting in Los Angeles — a city where Ohtani played the last six years with the American League-based Angels — while the Blue Jays opted to show him their spring training and player development complex in Dunedin, which opened in 2021. Rehabbing off an elbow injury that will prevent him from pitching (but not from hitting) in 2024, it’s understandable why Toronto would want to show off their facility to arguably the most sought-after free agent in MLB history.

However, it seems like the Dodgers might not have actually intended for their manager to be so candid.

“Roberts spoke freely and relaxed for 20 minutes, but his face became serious as he spent several moments reading a text message on his phone after his session. He immediately huddled with Dodgers public relations officials,” Nightingale added in an article published shortly after this one.

In a press scrum shortly after, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes wouldn’t comment on the meeting or elaborate on Roberts’ approach.

Dodgers GM Gomes says they aren’t going to comment on Ohtani, acknowledged “Dave made a comment.” Asked by @Joelsherman1 if this has hurt their pursuit: “I have no idea.” pic.twitter.com/dIw1nZDbvi — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) December 5, 2023

It seems like, at this point, pretty much all the secrecy around any negotiations is over, even if that wasn’t the intention of Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo.

“If visits between Ohtani and a team are reported publicly, it will be held against the team so that the circles will be tiny and tight,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote earlier in November.

Ohtani hit .304 with 151 hits, 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 135 games this past season, while he had a 3.14 ERA and a 10-5 record on the mound in 132 innings pitched for the Angels.