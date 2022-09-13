What a difference a few weeks makes for Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.

Less than two weeks ago, Bichette was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons: too many errors, too many strikeouts, and a public acknowledgment from team president Mark Shapiro that the star shortstop was having a down year.

But since September 1, Bichette is batting .511 with 24 hits, 7 homers, 21 RBIs and 15 runs scored in 11 games this month.

And with the Jays now moving into second place in the American League East with yesterday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Bichette’s performances couldn’t be coming at a better time.

Last night in the sixth inning, Bichette was hit up high by a fastball thrown by Rays reliever Javy Guerra that barely missed his face.

Two innings later, Bichette took Tampa’s Jason Adam to seven pitches — and a full count — before sailing a low pitch over the left field fence to give the Jays a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

How it started vs How it's going: Bo Bichette Edition. 💥 pic.twitter.com/IwMjf0H6Sa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 13, 2022 “He’s locked in, man,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said following the game. “He’s definitely the dude you want right now, in any spot.” Schneider was impressed, but not particularly surprised Bichette came through once again. “That’s just kind of just where he is right now, laying off tough pitches and not missing pitches to hit,” Schneider added. “To hit that [home run], with where it was [thrown], kind of just speaks to where Bo is right now.” The Jays and Rays return to Rogers Centre for a doubleheader today, with the first game set for 1:07 pm ET.