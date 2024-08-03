Ex-Blue Jays pitcher Kikuchi electrifies in first start with Astros

Houston Astros fans may have changed their opinions regarding the trade that saw their team acquire Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Astros fans were livid last weekend after learning that they had given up three prospects in Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido, and Will Wagner in exchange for a pitcher that, quite frankly, they didn’t feel was very good. After all, Kikuchi had put up a rather disappointing 4.75 ERA through 22 starts this season.

Blue Jays fans would tell you, however, that despite some inconsistent results at times, Kikuchi has the stuff to be an effective starting pitcher. He proved that in a big way to Astros fans last night.

Kikuchi gave up just two runs through 5.2 innings last night while striking out a whopping 11 batters. At one point, he struck out eight batters in a row, which tied an Astros franchise record. It was an absolutely electrifying performance, one that couldn’t have gone much better than the 33-year-old could have hoped for.

8 Ks IN A ROW. Yusei Kikuchi has tied a franchise record. pic.twitter.com/V51X65lV0i — Houston Astros (@astros) August 3, 2024

The start was made all the more impressive, given the fact that things were going south in the early going. Kikuchi allowed a double to the first batter he faced, only to allow a home run immediately after. Fans at Minute Maid Park weren’t impressed, with boos being heard throughout the stadium.

Thankfully for Kikuchi, it didn’t matter, as he was able to rebound with what was undoubtedly his best start of the season. Even more importantly, his Astros picked up a 3-2 win to improve to 57-52.

Kikuchi wasn’t the only recently traded Blue Jay to have a big night, either. Justin Turner, who was dealt to the Seattle Mariners, was able to go 2/4 with a grand slam in a massive 10-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Justin Turner, welcome to Seattle. A grand slam in his Mariners debut here at T-Mobile Park. pic.twitter.com/uObfcuHRH2 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 3, 2024

Though they would have preferred to have this happen for their team, Blue Jays fans will be rooting for the eight players moved ahead of this year’s trade deadline as they all look to win the World Series.