Justin Turner’s time with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end.

As per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Turner was sent to the Seattle Mariners in a trade ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

The Seattle Mariners are acquiring veteran Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2024

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported the return as AA outfielder RJ Schreck.

Blue Jays getting double-A outfielder RJ Schreck back for Justin Turner, source tells me and @bnicholsonsmith — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 29, 2024

The 39-year-old was in his first season with the Blue Jays, signing a one-year contract in the offseason after a lengthy career that included a 2020 World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner is batting .254 with 76 hits, 6 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 37 runs scored in 89 games for the Blue Jays in 2024.

Shreck was the Mariners’ ninth-round selection (277th overall) in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player draft out of Vanderbilt. Prior to Vanderbilt, he played four seasons at Duke. Shreck is batting .250 this season in the minor leagues, mostly playing with the Arkansas Travelers based in Little Rock.

More to come…