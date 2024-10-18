Blue Jays hiring new coaches and several other jobs

If you’ve ever dreamed of working for the Toronto Blue Jays, now may be your opportunity to do so.

The Blue Jays offseason is in full swing after missing out of the playoffs, and they are looking to fill several positions in a number of different fields.

Two positions that they are taking resumes for are an affiliate pitching coach and an affiliate hitting coach. For the former, a minimum of two years of experience and/or training is required. Having previously worked with a Major or Minor League Baseball organization is a plus, though not a requirement.

The same is listed for the affiliate hitting coach. Those with an understanding of advanced pitch data to describe/define how pitches play are considered an asset, but once again, not a requirement.

Other positions available include a groundskeeper, a coordinator for short-season operations, and a number of entry-level opportunities in baseball operations. Those with flexible schedules and a strong passion for baseball are encouraged to apply for the entry-level position opening.

Those looking to apply for any of the positions listed can do so by clicking here.

On top of the hiring decisions for these positions, the Blue Jays will be busy in a number of other areas, as well.

After a disappointing season in which they went 74-88, general manager Ross Atkins is being counted on to make some much-needed upgrades to his roster. Perhaps the biggest area for improvement is hitting, which explains a recent report that linked them to pending free agent Alex Bregman.

Other areas the Blue Jays will need upgrades include the catching position, and more importantly, the bullpen. They may also look to add one more pitcher to their starting rotation to ensure they have plenty of depth entering what will be a huge 2025 season.