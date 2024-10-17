Blue Jays linked to pending free agent Alex Bregman

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be in the hunt for some top-end talent once again this offseason.

Though it didn’t work out in their favour, the Blue Jays were very much in the running for Shohei Ohtani last offseason, though he wound up signing with the LA Dodgers. As a result, Ross Atkins and his staff had to settle for fewer additions, and the Jays wound up missing playoffs by a wide margin.

Atkins is heading into this offseason knowing that if this team doesn’t make serious improvements after a down 2024 year, he will be without a job. One area in particular this team needs help in is hitting, and according to a recent report, they are viewing third baseman Alex Bregman as an option.

“We know the Blue Jays have been looking to fill the third base spot more permanently for the past couple of years,” ESPN’s Buster Olney said recently on TSN1050’s First Up. “They made Matt Chapman [an] offer for about $125 million early in the 2023 offseason. Bregman fits [their needs] in a lot of ways.”

Bregman, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Astros, is both a two-time World Series champion and MLB All-Star. He is expected to hit free agency this offseason and would serve as a major pickup on both sides of the ball for whichever team lands him.

This past season, which was a bit of a down year for Bregman’s standards, saw him hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 145 games. In 2022, he had 98 RBIs in 161 games.

While signing Bregman would be a great start, there are plenty of other areas the Blue Jays need to improve in, as well. They will need a starting catcher heading into 2025, and potentially another outfielder added to the roster. Their bullpen, which was among the worst in the MLB this past season, is in need of an overhaul.

Bregman isn’t the only bat the Blue Jays have been linked to, as there has been speculation in regards to them pursuing Juan Soto this offseason. Another big bat who could hit the market is Pete Alonso, though he and the New York Mets may still be able to work out an extension.