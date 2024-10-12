Ex-Blue Jay Hernandez shouts out Canada: "I miss you guys"

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is certainly not losing any of his fans north of the border.

Hernandez played a significant role in helping the LA Dodgers advance to the NLCS last night, hitting a home run off of San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish to give his team a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. It ended up being the final run scored.

While many Blue Jays fans cheered Hernandez on last night, what happened before the game really got them feeling emotional.

Hernandez sat down with Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae to discuss his time in Canada. The 31-year-old, who shared a great moment with Mae just days ago, seemed to light up when talking about his time in Toronto.

“The fans in Canada, the people in Canada, they know part of my heart is there,” Hernandez said. “I was there for six years, my family was there, my family loved it, my wife loved Canada, loved the fans and everybody over there. I miss you guys. You guys are always going to be a part of my heart. God bless you guys, and thank you for all the support you’ve given me throughout my career.”

It’s been mentioned plenty by this point, but Blue Jays fans continue to be frustrated by management’s decision to trade Hernandez after the 2022 season. Although he was still very much in the prime of his career, he went on to have a successful year with the Seattle Mariners before signing with the Dodgers last offseason.

In his first year as a Dodger, Hernandez hit 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in 154 games, resulting in him being named an All-Star for the second time in his career. That hitting has continued into the postseason and has helped give the Dodgers a great opportunity to win the World Series.