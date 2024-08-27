Blue Jays offering great ticket package to close out 2024 season

Fans hoping to catch some Toronto Blue Jays games at Rogers Centre for a reasonable price may be in luck.

The Blue Jays are eight games back of a wild-card position, making playoffs extremely unlikely. This means fans will be able to watch them only in September, the last month of the season. However, the organization has a great deal available for those hoping to watch a stretch of games live.

The Blue Jays are offering a package for all remaining home games in September. The tickets, which will be for the 500 section, will allow fans to attend all 14 games for the price of just $99. Those looking to purchase will need to do so quickly, as the deal is set to expire tomorrow.

Those 14 remaining games will include a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and a three-game series against the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, and division rival Boston Red Sox, who are five games back of a wild-card spot.

As disappointing as the 63-68 Blue Jays have been throughout the 2024 season, they have been playing some of their best ball of late. They are one of the hottest-hitting teams in the MLB and are currently riding a five-game winning streak.

Their pitching has also impressed, most notably Bowden Francis, who was just three outs away from a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Fans interested in purchasing this 14-game package to close out the 2024 season can do so by clicking here.