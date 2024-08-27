Blue Jays star Guerrero makes fan's day with awesome trade

One Toronto Blue Jays fan walked away from the ballpark in Boston with a keepsake they’d never forget, even if it cost them something from their personal collection.

As per a post on the Jays’ Instagram account, a fan in attendance at Fenway Park on Monday made a trade with star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — giving up a white-and-blue Toronto Maple Leafs hat in exchange for a signed baseball.

“OFFICIAL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has acquired THIS Maple Leafs hat from a Blue Jays fan in exchange for an autographed baseball,” the Jays posted on social media Monday.

As per the team, Guerrero Jr. also quipped, “I need my own hockey jersey, like my friend George Springer,” in reference to his teammate’s giveaway at the Rogers Centre earlier this month.

Given that a signed Guerrero Jr. baseball retails for upwards of $150, giving up the hat seemed to be well below market value.

And while the one fan in question will have a memory they’ll never forget, everyone in attendance earlier in the day on Monday got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The first half of Monday’s doubleheader made baseball history, with Danny Jansen actually suiting up for both teams in the process. Though Jansen wasn’t traded mid-game or anything, he was sent from Toronto to Boston earlier this summer and was at the plate when the contest was originally suspended in the second inning back on June 26.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox continue their series at 7:07 pm ET today and wrap things up on Thursday before heading to Minnesota to take on the Twins.