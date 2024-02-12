SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays fans have lots to say after team unveils new cupholders

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Feb 12 2024, 9:05 pm
Blue Jays fans have lots to say after team unveils new cupholders
@BlueJays/X | Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays fans were active on social media this morning after the team announced some upgrades coming to Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays announced through a video on X that all seats in the new 100-level bowl are getting cupholders.

Prior to the renovations, the arena had cupholders in some of the 100-level and 200-level seats, although none in the 500 Level.

The additions are part of a $300 million multi-year renovation plan for the Rogers Centre.

The video posted to social media had some fans legitimately very excited about a place to keep their drink when watching games next season.

However, lots of fans were quick to make jokes about the cupholders within the context of the Blue Jays’ offseason thus far, which hasn’t resulted in many big names joining the club.

The team notably just missed out on acquiring superstar Shohei Ohtani and their most significant singings include an aging Justin Turner and Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodriguez.


While the entire 100 Level will now have cupholders, some fans were lamenting the fact that a large portion of the arena will still seemingly be without.

The Blue Jays play their first spring training game on February 24 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop