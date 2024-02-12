Blue Jays fans have lots to say after team unveils new cupholders

Toronto Blue Jays fans were active on social media this morning after the team announced some upgrades coming to Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays announced through a video on X that all seats in the new 100-level bowl are getting cupholders.

You asked for it 🥤 Coming to Rogers Centre in 2024: Cupholders in the new 100 Level bowl! pic.twitter.com/yBVebiaxsH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 12, 2024

Prior to the renovations, the arena had cupholders in some of the 100-level and 200-level seats, although none in the 500 Level.

The additions are part of a $300 million multi-year renovation plan for the Rogers Centre.

The video posted to social media had some fans legitimately very excited about a place to keep their drink when watching games next season.

It’s the little things that count

❤️ — Peter Pratt 🍷 (@MiamiMarlins_UK) February 12, 2024

Finally, no more spilling my drink all over myself at games! — Cassie (@Cassiiecameron) February 12, 2024

Yessssss, I always end up forgetting that my bottle of water is under my seat until it’s too warm to drink 😂 — Melissa (@mcbluejays81) February 12, 2024

However, lots of fans were quick to make jokes about the cupholders within the context of the Blue Jays’ offseason thus far, which hasn’t resulted in many big names joining the club.

The team notably just missed out on acquiring superstar Shohei Ohtani and their most significant singings include an aging Justin Turner and Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodriguez.

Gotta spend all the money you saved not signing Ohtani somehow. — Josiah Cooper (@Josiahbuilds) February 12, 2024

I’m happy to see the money we saved not signing Ohtani is going to good use. — YG (@TREYFIVE35) February 12, 2024

So that’s why we couldn’t sign any decent free agents this year. Blew the budget on cup holders. — Jonny (@eh_jon) February 12, 2024

We asked for Ohtani. — Mathias Luther (@wathzmann) February 12, 2024

Best thing you have done this offseason — Toronto sports enjoyer (@Evan_TBJfan) February 12, 2024

Blue Jays biggest acquisition this offseason. — ⚾️ Shoeless Dro Jackson 👟 (@SavageNtheBox) February 12, 2024



While the entire 100 Level will now have cupholders, some fans were lamenting the fact that a large portion of the arena will still seemingly be without.

Can we do the 200s and 500s next please? — David Szpargala (@TheeShaggyDave) February 12, 2024

Thank god! I wish they were in the 500s though. Tired of having drinks spilled on me up there. — Eden (@EdenShevel) February 12, 2024

The Blue Jays play their first spring training game on February 24 against the Philadelphia Phillies.