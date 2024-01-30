Blue Jays sign Justin Turner to $13 million contract: report

The Toronto Blue Jays are adding a veteran bat to their lineup.

As per reports from Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, as well as former MLB player Carlos Baerga and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Justin Turner is in agreement with the Blue Jays on a one-year contract.

Turner has played 15 seasons in the MLB in total, suiting up for the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and most recently, the Boston Red Sox.

It was with the Dodgers where he had the most notable moments of his career, winning the World Series with them in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, while also appearing in the World Series in 2017 and 2018. He was also selected to the 2017 and 2021 MLB All-Star Games.

Turner, 39, represents Jays' biggest offensive addition yet. Figures to DH plenty while contributing at 3B & 1B as needed

As per a follow-up post by Nicholson-Smith, Turner’s deal is a one-year contract worth $13 million on base salary.

Turner had a .276 batting average with 154 hits, 23 home runs, 96 RBIs and 86 runs scored in 146 games in 2023 with the Red Sox. Throughout his career, Turner has put up a .288 batting average, 1,461 hits, 187 homers, 759 RBIs and 738 runs scored.

The news comes on the heels of a report yesterday from Morosi that the Blue Jays were interested in Turner as well as six-time All-Star JD Martinez.

As per Nicholson-Smith, Turner is expected to play designated hitter this season, while also playing at both first and third base as needed.

Spring training opens next month for the Blue Jays, with their first game set for February 24. Meanwhile, the 2024 regular season kicks off for Toronto on March 28, when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.