Blue Jays sign Cuban free agent pitcher to $32 million contract

The Toronto Blue Jays signed a new pitcher on Friday, revealing the details of a contract with Yariel Rodriguez.

According to a statement from the Jays, Rodriguez, 26, has agreed to a five-year, $32 million deal for his first-ever MLB contract.

OFFICIAL: We've signed the NPB's Central League Most Valuable Setup Pitcher and Team Cuba starter Yariel Rodríguez to a five-year contract! pic.twitter.com/mAtXzXXoad — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 9, 2024

Rodriguez made his name known more broadly across the baseball world at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he was a starter for his home country of Cuba, putting up a 2.45 ERA in 7.2 innings. The right-handed pitcher sat out the entirety of the 2023 season after the tournament while showcasing his talent in workouts to MLB clubs.

“Yariel brings a diverse arsenal, impressive athleticism, and ability to get swing and miss to our team,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement. “He adds starting depth to our pitching group and has a chance to impact our Major League team in multiple roles.”

Rodriguez last played club baseball in 2022 for the Chunichi Dragons in Japan. That year, he pitched in 56 games for the club, logging a 6-2 record and a 1.15 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 54+2⁄3 innings.

With spring training just a few weeks away, he joins a Toronto pitching staff that features four spots occupied by returning starters Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi, and Jose Berrios, with Alek Manoah.

With files from Daily Hive’s Adam Laskaris