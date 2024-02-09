After a long offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are finally inching closer to a return.
After officially announcing the Yariel Rodriguez signing today, The Blue Jays are now one step closer to finalizing their 2024 roster.
And while they didn’t land Shohei Ohtani in free agency, pitching is expected to be a strength for the 2024 Jays after finishing last year with a 3.78 earned run average as a team, good enough for fourth in the MLB.
With a hat-tip to both FanGraphs’ projected roster and the Blue Jays’ official depth chart, here’s what Toronto’s pitching staff is likely to look like for Opening Day next month.
Who’s pitching for the Jays this year?
Starting rotation:
- Kevin Gausman, RHP
- José Berríos, RHP
- Chris Bassitt, RHP
- Yusei Kikuchi, LHP
- Alek Manoah, RHP
While Alek Manoah may still have to earn a spot in the rotation after a disastrous 2023, it seems the organization is likely to give the 2022 Cy Young finalist the chance to prove himself again this year.
Bullpen:
- Jordan Romano, RHP
- Erik Swanson, RHP
- Yimi García, RHP
- Tim Mayza, LHP
- Chad Green, RHP
- Génesis Cabrera, LHP
- Trevor Richards, RHP
- Yariel Rodriguez, RHP
Rodriguez is the lone new addition to the projected bullpen, joining a veteran group that should be bolstered by a healthy Chad Green, who was limited to just 12 appearances last year in his first season with Toronto.
Who’s waiting in the wings for the Blue Jays?
Starting pitchers
- Mitch White, RHP
- Bowden Francis, RHP
- Wes Parsons, RHP
- Paolo Espino, RHP
- Ricky Tiedemann, LHP
- Chad Dallas, RHP
- Paxton Schultz, RHP
- Luis Quiñones, RHP
- Alejandro Meleán, RHP
- Jimmy Robbins, LHP
Trying to project which minor league players will make the jump to the MLB is always a tough task, but keep an eye out on Ricky Tiedemann, who is the best left-handed pitching prospect in baseball according to Baseball America’s 2024 top-100 prospects list, where he ranks 22nd overall.
Bullpen
- Hagen Danner, RHP
- Nate Pearson, RHP
- Zach Pop, RHP
- Brendon Little, LHP
- Connor Cooke, RHP
- Hayden Juenger, RHP
- Brandon Eisert, LHP
- Jimmy Burnette, LHP
- Andrew Bash, RHP
- Jackson Rees, RHP
- Troy Watson, RHP
- Gabriel Ponce, RHP
- Nick Fraze, RHP
Longtime Jays fans are forever monitoring the progression of former top prospect Nate Pearson, who has been limited to just five MLB starts and 52 appearances throughout his career.
The Blue Jays report to spring training later this month, with their first game held on February 24. The regular season opens a little over a month later when Toronto will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28 to kick off their 2024 campaign.
- You might also like:
- Blue Jays sign Cuban free agent pitcher to $32 million contract Al Sciola