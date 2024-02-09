After a long offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are finally inching closer to a return.

After officially announcing the Yariel Rodriguez signing today, The Blue Jays are now one step closer to finalizing their 2024 roster.

And while they didn’t land Shohei Ohtani in free agency, pitching is expected to be a strength for the 2024 Jays after finishing last year with a 3.78 earned run average as a team, good enough for fourth in the MLB.

With a hat-tip to both FanGraphs’ projected roster and the Blue Jays’ official depth chart, here’s what Toronto’s pitching staff is likely to look like for Opening Day next month.

Who’s pitching for the Jays this year?

Starting rotation:

Kevin Gausman, RHP

José Berríos, RHP

Chris Bassitt, RHP

Yusei Kikuchi, LHP

Alek Manoah, RHP

While Alek Manoah may still have to earn a spot in the rotation after a disastrous 2023, it seems the organization is likely to give the 2022 Cy Young finalist the chance to prove himself again this year.

Bullpen:

Jordan Romano, RHP

Erik Swanson, RHP

Yimi García, RHP

Tim Mayza, LHP

Chad Green, RHP

Génesis Cabrera, LHP

Trevor Richards, RHP

Yariel Rodriguez, RHP

Rodriguez is the lone new addition to the projected bullpen, joining a veteran group that should be bolstered by a healthy Chad Green, who was limited to just 12 appearances last year in his first season with Toronto.

Who’s waiting in the wings for the Blue Jays?

Starting pitchers

Mitch White, RHP

Bowden Francis, RHP

Wes Parsons, RHP

Paolo Espino, RHP

Ricky Tiedemann, LHP

Chad Dallas, RHP

Paxton Schultz, RHP

Luis Quiñones, RHP

Alejandro Meleán, RHP

Jimmy Robbins, LHP

Trying to project which minor league players will make the jump to the MLB is always a tough task, but keep an eye out on Ricky Tiedemann, who is the best left-handed pitching prospect in baseball according to Baseball America’s 2024 top-100 prospects list, where he ranks 22nd overall.

Bullpen

Hagen Danner, RHP

Nate Pearson, RHP

Zach Pop, RHP

Brendon Little, LHP

Connor Cooke, RHP

Hayden Juenger, RHP

Brandon Eisert, LHP

Jimmy Burnette, LHP

Andrew Bash, RHP

Jackson Rees, RHP

Troy Watson, RHP

Gabriel Ponce, RHP

Nick Fraze, RHP

Longtime Jays fans are forever monitoring the progression of former top prospect Nate Pearson, who has been limited to just five MLB starts and 52 appearances throughout his career.

The Blue Jays report to spring training later this month, with their first game held on February 24. The regular season opens a little over a month later when Toronto will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28 to kick off their 2024 campaign.