Yesterday was a step in the right direction for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez.

Sanchez was brought back into the Blue Jays organization just over a month ago, signing a minor-league deal with the club. The 31-year-old was once considered one of the best young starting pitchers in the MLB. He was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2016, a season in which he was the AL ERA leader.

Sanchez’s career began spiralling soon afterward. However, this was mainly due to finger and blister issues he was never fully able to work around. He has spent recent seasons bouncing between the MLB and Triple-A to get things back on track.

The early going in Sanchez’s return to the Blue Jays had been rough. He gave up six earned runs in his first start with Buffalo, allowing five hits and striking out zero through four innings. Things didn’t go much better over his next few starts, but if yesterday was any indication, he may be figuring things out.

Sanchez had his best start of the season yesterday in a 5-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He completed six innings, giving up just one earned run on two hits while striking out five and walking two.

There is still plenty of work for Sanchez to do to prove he has what it takes to earn a spot with the Blue Jays, as his ERA through five starts. That said, if he can continue this, there is a chance he could earn a spot in the Jays rotation.

With Alek Manoah being forced to undergo season-ending surgery, a spot could be up for grabs in the Blue Jays rotation. Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, and Yusei Kikuchi all have secured roles, but the fifth spot remains up in the air following Manoah’s injury. Should Sanchez string together a few more starts like yesterday, he could be in consideration.