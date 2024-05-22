Blue Jays fans boo team off field after latest rough loss

If you ever wondered if this would finally be the year the Toronto Blue Jays break through and find playoff success, yesterday’s loss wasn’t exactly the most promising of affairs.

Things haven’t been going great for the Blue Jays, who suffered a 5-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night to drop to 21-26 in 2024.

And while losses are bound to happen throughout a baseball season, this one probably stung a little bit more than most.

With the Rogers Centre faithful offering up a chorus of boos to the players as they walked into the clubhouse following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s game-ending strikeout in the ninth inning, it seemed like the kind of defeat that can either galvanize or totally sink a team.

As the White Sox win, the Toronto crowd boos the home team. pic.twitter.com/xsi18kkIvv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2024

The White Sox have been one of baseball’s more challenged franchises over the last several seasons. Tuesday’s win was just their 15th of the season, tied for last in the major leagues along with the Colorado Rockies.

Toronto mustered up just two hits on the evening, both of which came to starting pitcher Garret Crochet.

“You tip your hat, man,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said, via MLB.com’s Julia Kreuz. “That kid throws 100 mph. He’s got good [stuff]. That’s his third good game in a row. We hit some balls hard, but didn’t get much going. You tip your hat to a good pitcher.”

Crochet threw six innings on the night — the same as Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi — but finished his evening with five fewer runs allowed.

The White Sox and Jays close out the series Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:07 pm. Chris Bassitt is expected to pitch for Toronto, while Nick Nastrini will be on the hill for Chicago.