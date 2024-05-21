Pics of Blue Jays fan who got whacked by foul ball go viral

A photo of a Toronto Blue Jays fan who got whacked by a foul ball went viral over the weekend, but it appears that at least a few positives came out of the experience.

Blue Jays fan Liz McGuire (no apparent relation to the popular Hilary Duff-fronted television show) shared on Sunday a series of images of her face after getting hit by an errant foul ball off Bo Bichette’s bat in the Rogers Centre 100 level seats.

In the first pic, McGuire has a baseball-sized bump on her forehead, while a black eye eventually formed by the time she took the second photo.

Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette's bat. I didn't even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up? #tothecore #bluejays pic.twitter.com/uXJqXenVLm — Liz McGuire (@lizzzzzzzzzzy) May 19, 2024

More than 150,000 people have liked the post at press time.

“It was so fast! I just turned away for a second! It could happen to anyone!” McGuire shared in a follow-up reply.

A fellow ballpark patron who landed the ball didn’t seem willing to give up the souvenir, however. McGuire said that the other fan ignored requests from those in the area.

I didnt even get the ball, lady who eventually got the ball that ricocheted off my face wouldnt give us the ball back and left the game early. w the section chanting. "give her the ball". — Liz McGuire (@lizzzzzzzzzzy) May 20, 2024

The fan’s experience couldn’t have been all bad, however, as she even got a custom baseball card made by popular manufacturer Topps.

Topps made 110 copies of one of McGuire’s post-accident selfies and gifted them all to her in reference to the 110 miles per hour Bichette’s foul ball was travelling.

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: We made a custom Topps Now trading card of Liz McGuire: the fan who took a 110MPH Bo Bichette foul ball to the head and STAYED AT THE GAME. We produced exactly 110 copies, and we’re gifting them all to @lizzzzzzzzzzy. Liz, you’re a champ! 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/7B9eKyharg — Topps (@Topps) May 20, 2024

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like the damage was long-lasting: McGuire went and got checked out at a nearby hospital, with face scans coming out as “a-ok!” after initially being treated by medical staff on-site at the stadium.

It looks like the team has contacted McGuire, offering her the chance to attend a future game and get an autograph from the player whose bat the ball came off.

“Fan safety is a priority and the Blue Jays have numerous precautions in place to ensure a safe environment for all fans at the ballpark, including protective netting on the 100 level between first and third base; EMS, doctors, and nurses at every game; and staff checking on fans immediately following when objects come into the stands,” a Blue Jays spokesperson wrote to Daily Hive. “During Friday night’s game, medics immediately attended to the fan after the incident. The fan was seen by the medical team and chose to return to her seat for the remainder of the game. The Blue Jays followed up with the fan and invited her to be our guest at an upcoming game and offered her a signed ball from Bo Bichette.”

Toronto continues their series Monday at the Rogers Centre, hosting the White Sox at 7:07 pm ET. Garrett Crochet will be on the mound for Chicago, while Yusei Kikuchi is expected to get the ball for Toronto.

And if you’re thinking of heading down to the ballpark, make sure to keep your eyes on the action at all times.