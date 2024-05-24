MLSE hiring in-stadium hosts for Toronto sports teams

If you’re in line for a career change, MLSE just might have the job for you.

The organization, which owns all of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Marlies, and Toronto Argonauts, is “looking for talented and dynamic individuals to engage and excite our crowds in arena and at events this coming season.”

Interested candidates are asked to submit a demo reel no longer than 120 seconds along with their application for the recently posted position, a headshot, and a resume.

“There is no specific information you must include, but reels should showcase you, your personality and why you think you should join our team,” the job posting reads. “Candidates should demonstrate a strong on-camera presence, highlighting positive upbeat energy, professionalism, likability, and ability to work under pressure to create an entertaining atmosphere for fans.”

At the time of the casting call, no specifics about what teams the candidates will be working for were listed.

The submission deadline for the posting is June 14, 2024, with more details on the MLSE website.

If you don’t quite feel like you’ve got the on-camera chops, there are plenty of other positions available at MLSE right now.

Here are nine other postings currently available, all of which can be applied to at this link:

Social Media Coordinator & Content Creator (Part-time)

Sales Associate, Premium Sales (Part-time)

Toronto Maple Leafs Management Development Program (Contract)

Toronto Maple Leafs Coaching Development Program (Contract)

Coordinator, Premium Sales – Music & Live Events (Part-time)

Prep Cook (Part-time)

Account Manager, Premium Service (Full-time)

Labourer, Field Maintenance (Part-time)

Lead Cook, (Part-time)