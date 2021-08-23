Blue Jays to require full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for fans

The Toronto Blue Jays announced additional COVID-19 protocols today, beginning with their home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 13.

The Jays will require full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours for all spectators at upcoming games and a government-issued ID that matches the vaccination and/or negative test.

“Fans aged 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated, are unable to receive a vaccination for medical reasons, or otherwise do not show proof of full vaccination, must provide proof of receipt of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen or PCR test,” the team’s official protocols read, adding that self-administered at-home tests “will not be accepted for fan entry.”

The Blue Jays also added that they would not conduct rapid testing on-site, and “any cost associated with obtaining a COVID-19 test is not included in the ticket price and, if applicable, is the responsibility of the ticket holder.”

After spending parts of two seasons playing the majority of their home games in Buffalo, New York and Dunedin, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Jays returned to Toronto on July 30th.