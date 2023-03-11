Blue Jays offering cheap $20 ‘Outfield District’ tickets this season

Toronto Blue Jays fans are in for a new experience at Rogers Centre this season with a redesigned ballpark.

They can have that experience on the cheap, too.

The Blue Jays have announced $20 tickets, “all-in,” will be available for home games as general admission ballpark access in the newly-introduced Outfield District.

“Blue Jays fans will immediately notice a dramatically different Rogers Centre when they enter for the 2023 season, and those changes will only become more pronounced as they enjoy live music, curated food and drink menus, and get up-close to game action,” Anuk Karunaratne, Executive Vice President, Business Operation, for the Blue Jays said in a release.

“The new Outfield District Ticket is perfect for fans who want more than a baseball game, with the opportunity to try out every new ballpark experience.”

Toronto has spent $300 million in renovations to Rogers Centre this offseason, including enhancements to the 100- and 200-level outfields, and developing new spaces with patios, drink rails, bars, and viewing platforms.

Be warned: Outfield District tickets do not include a reserved seat or space.

It does include plenty of other options in the five ‘outfield neighbourhoods’ and new social spaces, including the Corona Rooftop Patio at the 500 level in right field, Park Social at the 500 level in left field, The Stop at the 100 level in centre field behind the batter’s eye, The Catch at the 100 level in right field above the visitor’s bullpen, and the WestJet Flight Deck on the 200 level at centre field.

The Corona Rooftop Patio is described as a “rooftop patio oasis” and “is the new place to be, bringing extra sunshine into the ballpark; nestled in Toronto’s iconic skyline, fans can gather with friends while enjoying live music and a summer patio menu.”

Park Social is touted as “a park within the park for fans of all ages, featuring games, food truck-style bites, and comfortable places to hang out while watching the game.”

The Stop is “your neighbourhood bar to grab a quick drink and bite with friends before first pitch, or on your way to your next Outfield District destination,” and The Catch is said to be “the place to see and be seen; grab a cocktail and perch above the visitors’ bullpen with unprecedented views to catch all the action up close.”

Full Outfield District details can be found on the Blue Jays’ website.

The WestJet Flight Deck will feature retro arcade games and a brewery-style menu, too.

Social spaces include Schneiders Porch on the 200 level in the right field corner, Rogers Landing, also in the right field corner above the visitor’s bullpen, Bleacher Seating in the 100 level bowl behind the visitor’s bullpen, Left and Right Field Balconies, and Drink Rails throughout the ballpark.

It won’t be a long wait to test out the newly revamped digs, either.

The Blue Jays host the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on MLB Opening Day on March 30.