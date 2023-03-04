Blue Jays add Elmo, Grateful Dead to giveaway schedule

The Toronto Blue Jays are just tickled to add select items to their giveaway schedule this season.

The Blue Jays have put Elmo, Grateful Dead, and University & College Night on the docket, adding the trio to an already encouraging giveaway lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball Season.

An Elmo bobblehead will be released April 29, and a Grateful Dead t-shirt giveaway is slated for July 29. College Night will be September 14.

Toronto had previously released phase one of their 2023 giveaway schedule, which includes three player bobbleheads and three jersey giveaways.

The first is a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gold Glove bobblehead on Wednesday, April 12, followed by a combined bobblehead giveaway with closer Jordan Romano and catcher Danny Jansen to be given out Monday April 24. Jose Berrios will be immortalized in bobblehead form on Friday, September 15.

If you’re looking to fill your closet with some replica jerseys, the Blue Jays have a trio of those giveaways for fans this year as well. Friday, April 28 will be a George Springer powder blue jersey giveaway, Wednesday, June 28, will be a Kevin Gausman split-jersey giveaway, and Wednesday, August 16, will be a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. replica jersey day.

The Blue Jays’ promo site will have further details on upcoming giveaways.