Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has been fired again

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo is back looking for work once again.

Montoyo was relieved of his duties as the bench coach for the Chicago White Sox this morning. He was one of several to be let go, as the White Sox also chose to relieve Eddie Rodriguez, their third base coach, and Mike Tosar, their assistant hitting coach, of their duties.

The firing of Montoyo, Rodriguez, and Tosar came just hours after the White Sox announced that manager Pedro Grifil had been dismissed. The White Sox own an MLB-worst 28-89 record and recently snapped a 21-game losing streak.

Montoyo was hired as the Blue Jays manager ahead of the 2019 season and continued in that role until his firing partway through the 2022 campaign. He had a record of 236-236 through 472 games with the organization.

Montoyo was eventually replaced by John Schneider, who was serving as the bench coach at the time. Schneider remains the Blue Jays manager today and has a slightly better winning percentage, with a record of 187-163 through 350 games.

After being fired from the Blue Jays, Montoyo went on to be named to the White Sox coaching staff in November of 2022. While it was clear he was joining a team with an underwhelming roster, few envisioned things going as bad as they have. Before this season’s struggles, they put up a record of just 61-101 in 2023, 27th among all 30 clubs.

Montoyo’s firing today comes as a surprise to some, as plenty expected him to be named interim manager for the remainder of the season. Instead, he’ll hit the unemployment line and look to find a new job this coming offseason.