Thousands of Blue Jays fans lined up for hours for a free jersey

The Toronto Blue Jays might not have had quite a season to remember in 2024, but at least they’ve given their fans something worth waiting for.

Well, at least a few thousand of them.

On Wednesday, upwards of 15,000 Jays fans lined up for several hours outside of the Rogers Centre ahead of yesterday’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles in order to get a free giveaway jersey.

But it wasn’t just any jersey; the team gave out a George Springer-branded hockey jersey.

George Springer hockey jersey giveaway day 🤞 pic.twitter.com/mNEzVnHI64 — Ben Harrison (@6BenHarrison) August 7, 2024

The first 15,000 fans to enter the Rogers Centre gates were given a free jersey, though we can only assume that a few thousand also came away from the day disappointed.

Media members Ian Harrison of the Associated Press and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star also shared images of the fans who spent quite a bit of time in the sun hoping for a jersey.

The people really, really want this Springer hockey jersey. Maybe even more than they want winning baseball… pic.twitter.com/VO6GaZwPEg — Ian Harrison (@iananywhere) August 7, 2024

George Springer hockey jersey giveaway means #Bluejays fans are lining up more than four hours before game time, and almost three hours before the gates open. pic.twitter.com/fg03CeTaVd — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) August 7, 2024

The Blue Jays themselves also leaned into the bit, releasing a video featuring a few of their players testing out the jerseys while spitting out a few hockey cliches along the way.

Certified Beauties 🤣 🏒👌 pic.twitter.com/gAjEPInzfK — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 7, 2024

Springer hasn’t quite had the season he would’ve liked, now being in his fourth year of a six-year contract with Toronto. He’s putting up a .224 batting average with 87 hits, 13 homers, 41 RBIs, and 54 runs scored in 106 games for the Blue Jays this season.

If you missed getting the Springer jersey, the Blue Jays’ next giveaway is right around the corner. On Friday, August 9, they’ll be giving away four different colours of Harry Potter™ branded Blue Jays shirts, with each shirt corresponding to a different Hogwarts house.

The final giveaway of the season comes in the team’s final home series, where fans can get a Blue Jays-branded flannel shirt on Friday, September 27.