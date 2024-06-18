Blue Jays recall top prospect with Bichette out for a while

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that Bo Bichette has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right calf strain.

Bichette has not played since Friday due to the injury, and will now be sidelined for at least another week with this latest diagnosis. The 26-year-old is having a season to forget, as he is hitting just .236 with four home runs and 28 RBIs through 66 games.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays also announced that they have recalled Orlevis Martinez from Triple-A Buffalo. The 22-year-old is listed as the number two prospect in the Jays’ depth chart. He’s had a good 2024 season to date, hitting .260 with 16 home runs. This serves as his first major-league promotion.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 SS Bo Bichette placed on 10-day IL (right calf strain) 🔹 INF Orelvis Martinez recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game 🔹 LHP Brandon Eisert optioned 🔹 RHP Ryan Burr recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/UTNLphTchh — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 18, 2024

The decision to recall Martinez is one that will excite Blue Jays fans, as many have been begging management to do so for months.

Orelvis has ENTERED the building! #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/7H8YTeTsYX

— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 18, 2024

In the past few games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has started at shortstop in place of Bichette. However, Martinez, who can play short, second, and third, may get an opportunity to see what he can do in Bichette’s regular spot.

Due in large part to Bichette’s struggles at the plate, the Blue Jays have struggled to a 35-37 record through their first 72 games of the season. There is still time for them to turn it around, though they will need to do so sooner rather than later to have a shot at the playoffs.

They’ll have an opportunity to improve their record to just one game shy of .500 tonight, as they are set to take on a divisional opponent in the Boston Red Sox.