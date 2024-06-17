Blue Jays activate pitcher Eisert after García moved to injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays are making some roster moves after a key bullpen arm suffered an injury.

Yimi García has been moved to the 15-day injured list with right elbow ulnar neuritis, the Blue Jays announced today. He left the last game in the ninth inning after experiencing discomfort in his arm, although further MRIs revealed no structural damage.

While the Blue Jays would rather not lose one of their best relief pitchers, the fact that he’s going to just the 15-day injured list means that the worst-case scenario was avoided.

The team is still waiting for the return of closer Jordan Romano, who has not pitched during the month of June due to injury.

The Blue Jays have activated Brandon Eisert as a result. The 26-year-old will near No. 60 tonight as he suits up in the game against the Boston Red Sox. He was previously on the team’s taxi squad.

The 33-year-old García has appeared in 27 games so far this year, pitching a total of 28 innings. He has five saves during that time, as well as 37 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .155 against the reliever.

Eisert has been playing in AAA with the team’s affiliate in Buffalo so far this season. He has a 6.35 ERA and 16 earned runs in 22.2 innings. He’s never pitched in an MLB game since being drafted by the Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 2019 draft.

The Blue Jays are fourth in the AL East, just a few games behind the Red Sox. With the two teams playing a series against each other this week, it’s a chance for the squad from north of the border to gain some ground.