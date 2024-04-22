SportsBaseballBlue Jays

"Call him up!": Blue Jays prospect can't stop hitting home runs

Adam Laskaris
Apr 22 2024, 7:16 pm
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently having a 20-20 season, but not in the way you might expect.

They’re ranked 20th in the MLB in home runs so far through 22 games, having hit 20 dingers as a team this year.

For a club that’s often been known for having some of the league’s top sluggers, it’s safe to say they could use a few more home runs in the lineup.

And if they’re looking for internal options, it seems like Triple-A prospect Orelvis Martinez just might be the man to do it.

Over the past week while playing for the Buffalo Bisons, the 22-year-old shortstop came into the six-game series against the Columbus Clippers with just one home run on the season.

But Martinez seemed to have found quite the groove against Columbus’ pitching matchup, socking a grand total of five home runs across the series to bring his total to six on the season.

Blue Jays fans seem to be pushing for Martinez to make his major league debut, while also cracking a few jokes along the way:

Martinez, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, was listed by MLB.com as Toronto’s top fielding prospect to start the 2024 season, and second-best prospect overall after left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann.

He originally signed with the Blue Jays organization as an international free agent on July 2, 2018, for a signing bonus reported at $3.5 million.

In 72 at-bats this year with the Bisons, Martinez has 24 hits while scoring 20 runs and driving in 18. His batting average sits at .333, while putting up an on-base percentage of .392 to go along with a 1.073 OPS.

In any case, Jays fans are likely to be clamouring for him to make the major league roster until he finally gets a chance to show us what he can do at the big-league level.

