"Call him up!": Blue Jays prospect can't stop hitting home runs

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently having a 20-20 season, but not in the way you might expect.

They’re ranked 20th in the MLB in home runs so far through 22 games, having hit 20 dingers as a team this year.

For a club that’s often been known for having some of the league’s top sluggers, it’s safe to say they could use a few more home runs in the lineup.

And if they’re looking for internal options, it seems like Triple-A prospect Orelvis Martinez just might be the man to do it.

Over the past week while playing for the Buffalo Bisons, the 22-year-old shortstop came into the six-game series against the Columbus Clippers with just one home run on the season.

But Martinez seemed to have found quite the groove against Columbus’ pitching matchup, socking a grand total of five home runs across the series to bring his total to six on the season.

Orelvis’ FIVE HOME RUNS from this series all in one place 😌#TOTHECORE | #Bisons pic.twitter.com/CzdZYcOSN9 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) April 21, 2024

Blue Jays fans seem to be pushing for Martinez to make his major league debut, while also cracking a few jokes along the way:

Oh my Orelvis. Call him up. — Tao of Stieb (@TaoofStieb) April 19, 2024

Sunk cost Kiermaier and use him on the bench. Call up Orelvis. Rotate him, Schneider, and Biggio at 2B/DH with him taking the bulk of ABs. https://t.co/xoPSSy54XX — EJNave (@twitchejnave) April 19, 2024

It's time for the Orelvis call up — CJay (@Prominent_Jaay) April 21, 2024

Orelvis in Buffalo (call him up) pic.twitter.com/hkhlStCK6w — nick (@splitteraces) April 19, 2024

Jays need to hurry up and call up Orelvis so Schneider can leave him on the bench — quinn (@LFGBlueJays) April 19, 2024

Martinez, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, was listed by MLB.com as Toronto’s top fielding prospect to start the 2024 season, and second-best prospect overall after left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann.

He originally signed with the Blue Jays organization as an international free agent on July 2, 2018, for a signing bonus reported at $3.5 million.

In 72 at-bats this year with the Bisons, Martinez has 24 hits while scoring 20 runs and driving in 18. His batting average sits at .333, while putting up an on-base percentage of .392 to go along with a 1.073 OPS.

In any case, Jays fans are likely to be clamouring for him to make the major league roster until he finally gets a chance to show us what he can do at the big-league level.