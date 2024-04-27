Blue Jays have no plans to switch top of batting order despite struggles

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider has full confidence in his top players despite recent struggles.

The Blue Jays have lost four games in a row, including a blowout 12-2 loss at the hands of Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers yesterday. As a result, their record now sits at 13-14 on the season.

The Blue Jays’ top stars have struggled, even before this current skid. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting just .206 on the season with only 10 RBI. Bo Bichette hasn’t been much better, with a .216 batting average, while George Springer is hitting just .228. Many have been calling for the Blue Jays to drop all three in the batting order in hopes of a spark, but Schneider has no plans.

“It’s a matter of time, really,” Schneider said of their struggles. “I know people talk about it. I’m not going to move them. They’re going to be pitched the same way.”

While you have to give props to Schneider for remaining confident in his star players, one would have to think that sooner or later, a change will be made if things don’t turn around. If not for a strong start to the season from their pitching rotation, their record could be a lot uglier than it is.

As upset as fans are right now, a few good games from the Jays could help quiet the criticism they are facing. They will look to get on the right track today, as they are set to face the Dodgers again, with the first pitch getting underway at 3:07 pm ET.