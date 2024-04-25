SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

"Can't hit, can't field": Blue Jays fans growing increasingly frustrated with Guerrero Jr.

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Apr 25 2024, 6:15 pm
"Can't hit, can't field": Blue Jays fans growing increasingly frustrated with Guerrero Jr.
Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

Talent has never been an issue for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The 25-year-old’s raw talent tops the majority of players in the MLB. It was fully on display in the 2021 season, where he hit a career-high 48 home runs and 111 RBIs, while also batting .311. That season had Blue Jays fans believing they had a true superstar on their hands. Since then, however, the hype has cooled down.

Guerrero Jr.’s numbers regressed in each of the past two seasons, and with it came more criticism from the fan base. There was hope that he would get back on track in 2024, but through the first 25 games of the season, that hasn’t been the case.

Guerrero Jr. is hitting a lowly .219 to start the season, with an OBP of only .330. He has also managed just nine RBIs, putting him on pace for 58 this season.

While his hitting, or lack thereof, has gotten on the nerves of fans, what really escalated their anger was an inexcusable error in Tuesday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals. Guerrero Jr. dropped a ball at first that should have been an easy out to escape the fifth inning. Instead, the Royals were able to extend it and scored two runs shortly after, which proved very costly in the 3-2 defeat.

Suffice it to say, Blue Jays fans aren’t at all happy with what they have seen from him as of late.

The Blue Jays are in action right now, as they are beginning the final of a four-game series versus the Kansas City Royals. They are looking to snap a two-game losing skid, while Guerrero will hope to get himself back on track.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
+ Canada

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop