Talent has never been an issue for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The 25-year-old’s raw talent tops the majority of players in the MLB. It was fully on display in the 2021 season, where he hit a career-high 48 home runs and 111 RBIs, while also batting .311. That season had Blue Jays fans believing they had a true superstar on their hands. Since then, however, the hype has cooled down.

Guerrero Jr.’s numbers regressed in each of the past two seasons, and with it came more criticism from the fan base. There was hope that he would get back on track in 2024, but through the first 25 games of the season, that hasn’t been the case.

Guerrero Jr. is hitting a lowly .219 to start the season, with an OBP of only .330. He has also managed just nine RBIs, putting him on pace for 58 this season.

While his hitting, or lack thereof, has gotten on the nerves of fans, what really escalated their anger was an inexcusable error in Tuesday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals. Guerrero Jr. dropped a ball at first that should have been an easy out to escape the fifth inning. Instead, the Royals were able to extend it and scored two runs shortly after, which proved very costly in the 3-2 defeat.

Kevin Gausman got the ground ball he needed and IKF made a fine play here, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn’t catch it. I thought it might have gone through the webbing again, but nope… Just plain missed it. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/MBfFhRlQqK — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 24, 2024

Suffice it to say, Blue Jays fans aren’t at all happy with what they have seen from him as of late.

I really believe it is time to trade Vladdy while you can still get some value. He’s literally doing nothing to help the team at this point. Trade him for a decent player who is professional and treats the game seriously — Butch Crud (@ButchCrud) April 24, 2024

Sure he will just laugh that one off. — Noah Schwartz (@nfitnessfitin30) April 24, 2024

At what point do they move him out of that two spot? He’s honestly getting hard to watch the last couple years. — Peter T (@petertaxidis) April 24, 2024

Can’t hit, can’t field. Why is he in the lineup? — Aaron Thomson (@aaron_thomson90) April 24, 2024

Wow. Ground-Out-Vladdy now has made a costly error. Not sure how much I can watch of him. B/t his ground outs and swinging a wild pitches, it’s becoming an everyday occurrence. Embarrassing. It’s early but I think it’s time to drop him in the order.#BlueJays — James MacDonald (@jimmymac6685) April 24, 2024

Career .267 Hitter in MLB Ballparks… Over 2,600 MLB ABs and on Big League Level since 2019 If figuring it out was going to happen it would have happened by now, no? — craig_ballard (@craigballard77) April 24, 2024

Vlady has now entered the conversation as the most overrated player in baseball. One great season. — David Sandiland (@ntersndman24) April 25, 2024

Isn’t living up to expectations and hype. A disappointment. Not that he can’t turn it around. And sounded like he tried in the off-season. But not the all-star or superstar he was touted to be. — B F Reynolds (@bfreynolds) April 24, 2024

His big year made you think you were getting Albert Pujols. But instead you’re getting Paul Sorrento. — The Positive Padre (Lance Richardson) (@RSI_Lance) April 24, 2024

100 percent he is the most overrated player in MLB — lemonades hubby (@seenkodat) April 24, 2024

100%…he wants the good attention, he wants the big contract…he has to preform…and he’s not…and hasn’t been living up to expectations for going on 3 years…you can’t be unlucky for 2 seasons — rapps (@rappsy14) April 24, 2024

At what point do they drop him a few spots in the lineup?! — Mookie Wilson (@Mookalicious) April 24, 2024

He needs to put as much effort into his game as he does into his celebrations and Gatorade showers — Tony V (@TonyVenditti14) April 24, 2024

So tired of his act. He’s all about look at me. I have said it before and will again the team can not pay him what he will command after 2025 so trade him before that May have to wait for him to get on a heater which doesn’t seem anytime soon Unfortunately — MicktheQuik (@buffaloquik) April 24, 2024

The Blue Jays are in action right now, as they are beginning the final of a four-game series versus the Kansas City Royals. They are looking to snap a two-game losing skid, while Guerrero will hope to get himself back on track.