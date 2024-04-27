Dodgers troll Blue Jays following Ohtani home run

Shohei Ohtani played at the Rogers Centre against the Toronto Blue Jays as a member of the LA Dodgers for the first time last night.

Ohtani, 29, signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers this past December, shortly after it seemed everybody thought he was joining the Blue Jays. The biggest rumour of all came when it was reported he was on a flight to Toronto, which it felt like everybody in the country was tracking.

Given all the excitement that created among fans throughout all of Canada, there was some serious frustration when it turned out to be false. To little surprise, fans let that frustration be known last night.

Jays fans booed Ohtani after his name was announced for the first time 👀 pic.twitter.com/iibKtuzmsg — theScore (@theScore) April 26, 2024

This was a far different reception than Ohtani got in Toronto last July, where fans packed Rogers Centre to show their support for the superstar. He impressed right off the bat, taking the first pitch he saw deep. This year, despite the boos, the results weren’t much different.

Shohei Ohtani’s first at bat in Toronto as a Dodger and he hits a home run… #bluejays pic.twitter.com/ZRA8VLVPnS — RGF (@rgfray1) April 26, 2024



This home run opened the scoring in last night’s game, and the Dodgers had a great troll tweet immediately after.

Shohei takes flight in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/pCQ0Q209lp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2024

“Shohei takes flight in Toronto!” the Dodgers wrote on X.

Ohtani ended the day 1/4 in what was a blowout 12-2 win for the Dodgers. He is having a phenomenal start to the season, hitting .354 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs through 28 games. He and the Dodgers are set to face the Blue Jays once again today, with first pitch set to get underway at 3:07 pm ET.