Blue Jays amateur scouting director is headed to the Tigers

What was already going to be a busy offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays became even more hectic this morning.

As first reported by Canadian Baseball Network’s Bob Elliott, Blue Jays amateur scouting director Shane Farrell is leaving the organization and will join the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers’ general manager is Scott Harris, who worked with Farrell in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi later learned that Farrell would serve as the Tigers’ farm director.

Blue Jays fans won’t be upset to see Farrell depart, as his struggles since running the draft five years ago have affected the organization’s depth. First-round picks under Farrell’s watch include Austin Martin (traded to acquire Jose Berrios), Gunnar Hoglund (traded to acquire Matt Chapman), Brandon Barriera, Arjun Nimmala, and Trey Yesavage.

While a few of the players listed above remain solid prospects, Farrell’s poor overall drafting has contributed to the club’s demise in recent years. The 2024 season was especially disappointing, as the Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a wide margin with a 74-88 record.

This won’t be the only change for the Blue Jays staff this offseason. Management recently chose to part ways with hitting coach Guillermo Martinez while also moving Don Mattingly into a bench coach role. Mattingly had previously been helping oversee the offence.

While undoubtedly the most important, this newly vacant role will be one of several the Blue Jays organization is looking to fill this offseason. They have several opportunities that all can apply for, including roles as an affiliate hitting coach and an affiliate pitching coach.