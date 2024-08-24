Ex-Blue Jay Cavan Biggio finds new home on a minor-league deal

Former Toronto Blue Jay Cavan Biggio has a new home, as the 29-year-old has agreed to a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Giants are signing Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal pic.twitter.com/qymZPz3WGD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 24, 2024



Biggio entered the 2024 season as a Blue Jay, the only team he had played for through his six seasons in the MLB. In early June, however, he received devastating news, as the Jays chose to designate him for assignment after he had hit just .200 through 44 games.

Roughly one week later, the Blue Jays worked out a trade for Biggio, sending him to the LA Dodgers in exchange for right-handed reliever Braydon Fisher. Fisher has remained in the minor leagues since the deal, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A ball.

As for Biggio, the change in scenery did not help get things back on track. He was even worse at the plate with the Dodgers, hitting only .192 in 30 games. With first baseman Freddie Freeman needing to be reinstated from the restricted list earlier this month, the Dodgers chose to cut ties with the former Blue Jay.

Biggio will now join his third MLB organization of the season, something which he certainly wouldn’t have envisioned back in March. He will report to Triple-A Sacramento, and despite his struggles this season, seems like a viable call-up option should he turn things around. The Giants currently sit five games back of a wild-card position in the NL with a 65-65 record.