There are some things you can claim dibs on like the last slice of pizza or the passenger seat on a long cross-country road trip. But a rental bike in Toronto? Forget about it.

A person by the name of Adam left a sign at a Bike Share station on Bloor Street and residents aren’t taking it too well.

The sign, posted on Reddit, reads “Reserved for Adam. Please don’t use this bike. I need it to go to work in the morning.”

Immediately, Reddit users began to roast Adam.

“I think Adam is mistaken about how this bike share business works,” writes user @bhbull, whose comment now has over 2,300 upvotes.

“I don’t give A dam,” is a clever response from @Secretpassenger265, and there are countless others in the thread.

Some were able to sympathize with Adam’s plea for a rental bike, just not the way he’s going about it.

“I sympathize with Adam’s need to get to work, I just think he needs to understand that everyone needs to get to work,” @PrimevilKneivel writes.

In Toronto, there are 7,185 bikes and 630 stations, according to the Bike Share website. In fact, stations keep popping up all over the city. Today, the company announced a new “superstation” with more bikes.

COMMUTER SERVICE ALERT ‼️ (2/2) Bond St / Queen St E is a new commuter superstation. Find more bikes and more docking here for your commute in. Plan ahead using our superstations. 📍Union Station

📍University Ave / Gerrard St W

📍King St W / Bay St

📍Bond St / Queen St E — Bike Share Toronto (@BikeShareTO) October 11, 2022

From the one photo shared online, it’s hard to tell if Adam reserved the bike because there weren’t any left at that particular station. Torontonians understand that it can be challenging to find a single bike at a station, especially in the summer and during rush hour.

But if every Tom, Dick, and Adam called dibs on every bike in the city then it would defeat the purpose of a shared system, wouldn’t it?