"He was crushed": Biggio was shocked by Blue Jays' decision

There may be “no crying in baseball,” but the Toronto Blue Jays certainly seemed to hit one of their now-former players in the feels.

Last week, the Jays announced that they’d designated Cavan Biggio for assignment, making room for Spencer Horwitz to join the roster from Triple-A Buffalo.

Due to having over five years of MLB service time, Biggio presumably would’ve agreed to the move that effectively placed him on waivers, choosing to be put up for grabs rather than going to the Jays’ minor league system.

According to Sportsnet host and former MLB player Caleb Joseph, Biggio was “crushed” by the Blue Jays’ decision to DFA him, as told to Blake Murphy on Jays Talk Plus on Sportsnet 590 The Fan earlier today.

"I spoke to Cavan and he said he was crushed… It's a huge loss – in my opinion – in terms of the professionalism he brings."

“I spoke to Cavan, and he said he was crushed. He was devastated. He was shocked. And I can understand the feeling. I remember playing quite a few years with the Orioles and not returning to the Orioles, it was a shock… this is the only organisation that Biggio has known.”

Biggio had a .200 batting average with 22 hits, two home runs, nine RBIs and 15 runs scored in 44 games this season.

Joseph went on to sing Biggio’s praises and vouched for his place in the league.

“Biggio is a major league player just period, no doubt about it. And in my opinion, he’s an everyday major league second baseman. Now is the everyday Major League Second baseman for [a contending team like] the New York Yankees, I’m not 100% Sure, but I just feel like if some team gave him 550 at-bats, he’s going to do pretty much what he did in 2019, maybe even better, because he has more control of the barrel,” Joseph added.

Biggio had a .234 batting average with 83 hits, 16 homers, 48 RBIs and 66 runs scored in 100 games for the Blue Jays in his rookie season in 2019. His batting average topped out at .250 in 2020 and has averaged .227 over the course of his six years with Toronto.

“Now, I understand that a lot of people are gonna disagree with me, but he’s just a pro’s pro. And I’ve seen the work ethic I know that he can produce at that level. So there’s no doubt in my mind that he will be picked up. There’s probably a waiver wire fight right now over who’s going to get him,” Joseph said.