Blue Jays to call up hot-hitting prospect ahead of road trip: report

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be tinkering with their roster construction a little bit.

According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, the Blue Jays are expecting prospect Spencer Horwitz to join the team in Oakland today.

Hearing that Spencer Horwitz is expected to be in Oakland, where the Blue Jays open a three-game series versus Athletics tonight. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 7, 2024

The Jays are currently on the West Coast swing of a two-series road trip, facing off against the A’s in Oakland tonight before heading to Milwaukee for a series against the Brewers beginning Monday.

Horwitz had a .256 batting average with 10 hits, a home run, seven RBIs, and five runs scored in 15 games for the Blue Jays in 2023.

“He always gets himself good pitches to hit, has a good approach. He’s always hit, and you don’t want to take something away from him,” offensive coordinator Don Mattingly told Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith on Wednesday. “But you do want to unlock the pull side. That was the main thing we tried to work on and sometimes that’s tough.”

Horwitz currently has a .335 batting average with four home runs and 38 runs batted in across 57 games for the Jays’ Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons this season.

The Blue Jays, at 30-32, are currently sitting last in the American League East after splitting a series at the Rogers Centre against the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week. After dropping the first two games of the series by scores of 7-2 and 10-1, Toronto clawed back with 3-2 and 6-5 victories to scratch out two wins.

“It was a hard-fought series for sure,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said yesterday. “I couldn’t be happier with the way they responded after that first two.”