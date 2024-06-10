Blue Jays' Kikuchi apologizes after accidentally tackling opponent

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has endeared himself to many fans during his time in the city, but it was a play on the road that might be his most memorable clip yet.

Unfortunately for Kikuchi, it’s more likely to end up in blooper reels for years to come.

During Sunday’s game against the Oakland A’s on the road in California, Kikuchi was hanging out in front of the Toronto dugout during the 10th inning, when a relatively routine pop fly came towards the visiting players.

But Kikuchi might’ve lost the ball in the sun or been otherwise unaware of his surroundings because he ended up knocking over Oakland infielder Tyler Soderstrom in the process, and Blue Jays’ Davis Schneider was then called out due to the obstruction.

Yusei Kikuchi accidentally collided with Tyler Soderstrom and Davis Schneider is called out due to obstruction. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aybg9toPAF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 9, 2024

Unlike the Rogers Centre, and most other MLB stadiums, there’s no barrier between the playing field and the players’ dugout, so players sometimes end up within the field of play in foul territory if they’re up stretching or simply wandering a bit.

“I forgot that there’s no fence,” Kikuchi said through interpreter Yusuke Oshima, as per MLB.com’s Sonja Chen. “After, I just wanted to create a little hole and hide inside it, because I was a little embarrassed.”

Toronto manager John Schneider added that there was no ill intent on the play.

“The last thing Yusei Kikuchi is going to try to do is tackle a first baseman,” Schneider said, via Chen. “I get where emotions are when you’re in a close game and extra innings and things like that. So yeah, caught a little bit of it, but I love the way the guys stuck up for their teammates.”

Toronto ended up winning the game 6-4 in the 10th inning after the play, stopping a short-lived comeback attempt from Oakland.

“Obviously, I was embarrassed out there,” Kikuchi told the Associated Press, via ESPN. “It’s probably going viral right now… I feel bad, and I want to apologize.”

The Blue Jays continue their road trip with a three-game set in Milwaukee starting Monday night. José Berríos will be on the bump for Toronto, while Colin Rea will be on the mound for the Brewers.