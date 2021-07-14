The best places to cry and let it all out in Toronto

If it happens, it happens. When emotions rush in, you can’t fight the tears, no matter where you are.

It’s been a stressful and overwhelming time during the pandemic, especially in Toronto. And sometimes you just need to let it all out.

If you need a spot to have a good cry, here are some of the best places in Toronto to do so

Yonge-Dundas Square

Yonge and Dundas Square had been solemn for quite a while but now as things are starting to pick up, it’s the perfect spot to find yourself lost in the crowds and let out a tear or two.

Let’s face it, with the business of it all, you can let out a few tears and no one will notice. Especially if you’re trying to be a bit discreet about it.

High Park

High Park is recognized as one of the most significant natural sites in the city and over one-third of it remains in a natural state.

With about 400 acres of land, you’re sure to find a spot away from everyone to let out a good cry. It’s needed!

Go for a hike, find a spot on the grass and let it all out, it’s all good.

Woodbine Beach

Almost every weekend, Woodbine Beach is full of party-goers and beach bums ready to catch some rays.

If you’re gonna cry, at least do it while you’re basking in the sun and feeling the breeze of the water.

Once you’ve let it all out, have fun. You’re already at the beach!

Christie Pits

Christie Pits is another great contender when it comes to places to have yourself a good cry.

It spans over 20 acres with a memorial Pool, three baseball diamonds, a multi-sport field, basketball and volleyball courts, an artificial ice rink, a children’s playground and labyrinth, a splash pad, a wading pool, and a community garden.

There are also several benches around the edge of the park where you can plop yourself down and let those tears flow.

Humber Bay Park

East or west, Humber Bay Park area is a great place to watch the sunrise and set. There’s nothing better than getting in your feels while taking in a beautiful view.

Toronto Botanical Gardens

Be one with nature at Toronto’s Botanical Gardens. Stop and smell the flowers, and let out a few tears.

This is the perfect place to be alone and go for a walk. You might find yourself a few people along the way.

Who knows? Maybe they’re out for a cry too!

King Street West

Literally anywhere on King Street after a night out is the perfect spot to cry. Blend in with the countless amounts of people who are also in their feels at 2 am.

You won’t be the only one.