8 waterfalls near Toronto you need to check out this summer (PHOTOS)

Please note: As of June 30, Ontario has entered Step 2 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

When most people think of waterfalls near Toronto, chances are they instantly picture the world-famous trio of falls that make up Niagara Falls.

But believe it or not, Toronto is a quick drive away from hundreds of picturesque waterfalls that are worthy of a visit this summer.

We’re not sure what TLC was going on about, but definitely do go chasing these waterfalls that are a lot closer to the city than you might think.

While this waterfall isn’t the biggest on the list, it’s still mighty! This gem of a waterfall is 10 metres tall and always produces beautiful pictures. Surrounded by numerous hiking trails, this location is a stunning reward at the end of an afternoon hike. It’s important to note that you are now required to reserve your visit to the waterfall.

Distance from Toronto: Approximately 70 km

This cascading 19-metre waterfall is a popular watering hole during the warmer months. The falls run into the Niagara Escarpment in Red Hill Valley with the top of the falls set on Mud Street. When visiting Albion Falls, make sure to obey signs as climbing the rocks surrounding the falls can be very risky. Also be sure to practice social distancing and avoid gathering in large groups.

Located less than two hours from Toronto, Felker’s Falls is a 20-metre ribbon waterfall, surrounded by scenic vantage points and trails, including the Peter Street Trail, a wheelchair accessible loop trail that winds through the conservation area.

Distance from Toronto: Approximately 75 km

While Owen Sound is a bit of a trek from Toronto, over three hours to be exact, Inglis Falls is definitely worth the trip. Known for being the most popular waterfall in Owen Sound, Inglis Falls is an 18-metre high cascade waterfall, created by the Sydenham River meeting the edge of the Niagara Escarpment.

Note there is a $3 park fee between May and October.

Distance from Toronto: Approximately 185 km

Quite easily the most unique waterfall on this list is the Devil’s Punch Bowl. Located in Devil’s Punchbowl Conservation Area, the area contains two separate falls, upper and lower Punch Bowl Falls. The lower falls is a 5.5-metre classic waterfall, while the upper falls is a 33.8-metre ribbon waterfall, which is truly a sight to see.

Distance from Toronto: Approximately 70 km

While Hamilton is quite literally home to more than 100 waterfalls, one of the most spectacular among them is the Chedoke Falls atop the Niagara Escarpment. Aside from their natural beauty, part of their appeal lies in the challenge of getting there. There is no road access anywhere near the falls and hiking boots come highly recommended.

Distance from Toronto: Approximately 70 km

If you’re up for a road trip, popular summer town Sauble Beach is home to Sauble Falls, which was once used to power a timber mill. While small in comparison to some of the other giants on this list, Sauble Falls is the perfect place to cool down on a hot summer’s day.

Distance from Toronto: Approximately 223 km

Located in the Beamer Falls Conservatory Area you’ll find Beamers Falls, two picturesque falls and a precipitous gorge that are quite easy to locate. To reach the lower falls, visitors can simply hike upstream. To reach the upper falls, look for signs for The Lookout Trail, which provides wheelchair accessible viewing platforms where visitors can take in the stunning sights.

Distance from Toronto: Approximately 90 km

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article included Sherman Falls and Decew Falls. Both these waterfalls are currently closed.

For more information on how to stay safe while enjoying Parks Canada places, please visit their website.

Stay safe and enjoy the great outdoors!