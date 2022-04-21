New item alert! Chick-fil-A is adding a new refreshing drink to its menu this spring and it’s only available for a limited time.

On April 25, the American chain will launch its newest Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage.

According to Chick-fil-A, the new drink is a combination of its regular Chick-fil-A® Lemonade and Freshly-Brewed Sweetened Iced Tea, by blending it with cloudberry and cherry blossom flavours.

To give you a hint of what it tastes like, expect a mix of raspberry, mango, apricot and passionfruit flavours.

If you’ve never heard of cloudberry, you’re not alone. It’s a real fruit that is typically grown in Greenland and some northern parts of the US and Canada. It can take up to seven years to grow from the time it’s planted to when it blossoms.

“Many of our guests may not be familiar with the cloudberry fruit,” said Tiffany Samuels from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team. “We love its delicate flavour. Sunjoy beverages have always been a guest-favourite drink and we can’t wait to hear what our customers think of this special blend of flavours.”

Customers can enjoy the drink poured over ice in its small cup size and in 4.54-litre jugs, available at select restaurants.

Just remember, it’s available for a limited time only so make sure to get your hands on a cup or jug ASAP starting April 25.