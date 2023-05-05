Four Toronto bars were just ranked among the best in North America

A group of Toronto haunts has landed on a ranking of the top bars in North America.

The latest list of North America’s 50 Best Bars was announced at a gala in Mexico on Thursday, and four local establishments made it onto the annual ranking of drinking establishments in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

The annual ranking’s top spot went to New York City’s Double Chicken Please, but you don’t have to scroll down far to find local bars that made the cut. Canada is well-represented on the list, sponsored by Perrier, which includes seven bars from Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Here are the four local watering holes on this year’s list.

Toronto’s Civil Liberties was ranked the 12th-best in all of North America. The trendy Bloor and Ossington haunt took the crown of The Best Bar in Canada yet again after earning the title in 2022.

Not far behind on the ranking was Bar Pompette, the classy Little Italy establishment earning the distinction of 15th place in North America and second place in Canada. It also earned the Disaronno Highest New Entry award, handed to the best-positioned new entry on each year’s list.

This West Queen West watering hole can now boast that it is the 37th-best bar in North America — not bad for a continent of over half a billion people — and ranked as the sixth-best bar in Canada.

In 43rd place in North America and seventh place in Canada, Bar Mordecai represents the Dundas West scene on this list with its quirky interiors reminiscent of a Wes Anderson movie.

A full list of rankings is included below:

Other Canadian establishments present on the list include Botanist Bar in Vancouver at 19th place, Montreal’s Atwater Cocktail Club in 32nd place, and Cloakroom (also in Montreal) in 35th place.