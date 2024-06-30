SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Max Domi sends out hilarious message after signing with Leafs

Preston Hodgkinson
Jun 30 2024, 6:29 pm
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked Max Domi for a four-year extension, and he is pumped to be sticking around.

After scoring nine goals and 49 points in his first season with the Leafs, Domi will now be repping the blue and white for another four seasons on a contract that carries a $3.75 million AAV.

Upon the deal being finalized, Domi sent out a post on X addressed to Maple Leafs fans. It included a clip from the 2013 film Wolf of Wall Street in which the main character, Jordan Belfort, tells a crowd of people, “I’m not f*cking leaving.”

The video then appears with the Maple Leafs logo over it and goes into a quick montage of Toronto to the tune of The Who’s “Baba O’Riley.”

Fans seemed pumped to see Domi stick around. He is the second generation of Domi’s to play for Toronto after his father Tie spent 12 years with the team between 1989 and 2005.

This is one hurdle removed for the Leafs as they attempt to retain some of their free agents. The focus will now shift to Tyler Bertuzzi, who is set to become a UFA after posting 21 goals and 43 points with the Leafs last season.

Domi and Bertuzzi headlined Toronto’s UFA signings last summer and could very well be a pivotal part of it this time.

Leafs fans will also wait to see what happens with Chris Tanev, whose rights were traded to Toronto yesterday. 

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
